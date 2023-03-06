Metroid Prime Remastered almost beat Hogwarts Legacy as the UK's top boxed game last week

HQ

Many would argue that the biggest new game release of last week was Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, however the boxed game sales data for the UK would say differently.

Because it's shown that (unsurprisingly) Hogwarts Legacy is still the week's top boxed game, as the Avalanche title has retained the spot it has held ever since the game was released almost a month ago. However, it only just held onto the spot as number two on the list is now actually Metroid Prime Remastered, which following its digital release a couple of weeks ago, has stormed onto the scene as a physical title.

Gamesindustry.biz reports that Metroid lost to Hogwarts by around 1,000 total units, meaning it was very, very close to taking the number one physical sales spot. This success has also made it the fourth biggest Metroid physical game launch of all-time, with sales only down 45% on what the original achieved in 2002.

As for the new Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the game managed to come in eighth on the standings, with 96% of its physical sales being on PlayStation - likely due to the fact that the game debuted on Game Pass thus affecting Xbox physical sales.

The other new launch for the week, Scars Above, came in at 22nd.

Following Hogwarts and Metroid, the top ten consisted of (in descending order) FIFA 23, God of War: Ragnarök, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Minecraft on Switch, and Grand Theft Auto V.