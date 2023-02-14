Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Metroid Prime Remastered

Metroid Prime developer disappointed with lack of inclusion in remaster's credits

Another developer labelled it a "travesty."

Recently, Nintendo shadow dropped Metroid Prime Remastered, and while many have been loving the game, it has bumped into one point of controversy to do with the original developers not being specifically named in the credits of the new title.

There's a simple nod to how Metroid Prime Remastered is based on the work of the original development staff, but it fails to name those who worked on the game. Many in the gaming industry have spoke out against this practise, including Zoid Kirsch, former Retro Studios engineer, and technical lead engineer Jack Matthews.


While some remasters and remakes are great, it is important to remember that the foundations were created by a dedicated team. To not specifically credit those people can come off as offensive, even if there is a nod to the team as a whole.

Metroid Prime Remastered

