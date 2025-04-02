Metroid Prime 4, The Legend of Zelda, Mario Party, Pokémon and Kirby get updated Switch 2 versions

HQ

With 2025 being the launch year for the Nintendo Switch 2, we're expecting some crossover between titles on both the Nintendo Switch and its successor, such as Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

At the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct today, we heard about some games being brought up to the new console's power level, including Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Mario Party Jamboree, which will both be getting extra gameplay with their Nintendo Switch 2 versions.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and its predecessor Breath of the Wild are also looking better on the Switch 2, and when they release Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, as well as Pokémon Legends: Z-A will have performance increases too.

As you can transfer your digital games over to Nintendo Switch 2, you'll be able to download and purchase these upgraded games where applicable, or you can buy the new versions digitally or physically if you don't have them already.