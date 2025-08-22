Metroid Prime 4 rated by ESRB - release date might be drawing near

HQ

Nintendo keeps dangling Metroid Prime 4 in front of its fans like a carrot on a stick. After all sorts of odd appearances - including a London subway tease and an age rating in Korea - the game has now also been rated by the ESRB. All signs point to a release that may actually be within reach.

As usual, Nintendo itself remains completely silent, but at a recent event in Canada, where the game was playable, reports indicated that a launch will indeed happen before the year is over. What sparked the most discussion, however, was the ESRB classification. Alongside animated blood and violence, it also listed "In-Game Purchases."

That might sound worrying, but there's likely nothing to be alarmed about. Both Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Donkey Kong Bananza received the same ESRB tag, yet neither offered any post-launch microtransactions. Most likely, it's simply tied to Nintendo Switch Online, since the subscription service technically counts as a purchase through the eShop.

So, are you ready for Prime 4?