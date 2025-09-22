Metroid Prime 4 is estimated to have cost 100 million dollars to develop

HQ

Eight years have passed since Metroid Prime 4 was first announced, so the fact that the game now finally has a locked-in launch date—December 4th—feels almost unreal. But it also raises the obvious question: how much has the development of this problem-ridden title really cost? According to rumors, we're not talking small change—closer to $100 million. That figure comes from sources contacted by YouTuber Kiwi Talkz, who also claims Nintendo will need to sell almost five million copies of the game just to break even. That's a hefty investment.

For Nintendo, the message is clear: Metroid Prime 4 has to sell incredibly well. Historically, the Metroid series has never been a runaway commercial hit, with about three million copies sold of Metroid Dread and just under a million for Prime Remastered. So while five million units is certainly possible, it's going to be a challenge.

What do you think—smash hit or financial flop?