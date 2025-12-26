Metroid Prime 4 is a direct sequel to Super Metroid, but takes place in a different dimension.

HQ

Surely you're a Nintendo expert. You could almost bet your right hand that you can perfectly relate to the entire timeline of The Legend of Zelda franchise, right? Hey, wait a minute, don't run away just yet...

Don't worry, we know that Nintendo sometimes doesn't quite get the timelines right in their games, and especially in their most recognisable franchises. It's not that it's particularly relevant either, as what has always taken precedence in almost all of the company's developments is gameplay over a long and deep narrative. And now we have confirmation that this confusing chronology has also rubbed off on the Metroid franchise, specifically with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

As we mentioned earlier today in discussing Retro Studios' troubled development, Famitsu published an interview in their Japanese paper publication this week (which has been translated on Famiboards), in which Nintendo personnel (presumably the traditional liaison to Retro Studios, producer Kensuke Tanabe), also update us on the official chronology of the Metroid series. The Famitsu interviewer tentatively asks if Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is set after the events of Metroid: Federation Force, but Nintendo staff give a surprising new answer:

"It is set after Super Metroid and before Metroid Fusion. However, since Samus has jumped into another dimension beyond time and space in this game, you won't have to worry about the timeline in the future. We deliberately set it up that way. We wanted to allow a free and unique environment for Metroid Prime without affecting the 2D Metroid series."

So there you have it, 'Beyond' is a new time split in Nintendo's gaming history, and at the same time a direct sequel to Super Metroid (for many, the best game in the series, after Metroid Prime). Are you happy with Nintendo's decision?