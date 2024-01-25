Metroid Prime 4 closer to official release: Supporting studio adds Retro to its portfolio

HQ

We've been talking about the development of Nintendo's ambitious Metroid Prime 4 project for several (too many) years now. It has practically been in production for the entire lifecycle of Nintendo Switch, as it was first unveiled at E3 2017. Since then, there have been major problems that have forced the project to be restarted several times. First without Retro Studios, then Bandai Namco was involved, before it returned to Retro, which grew in volume and ambition until having to ask for help from other external studios. More than six years have passed between one thing and another, and although Nintendo still lists it in its financial reports as "to be announced", the finish line may already be very close.

This week a video surfaced on the SuperMetalDave64 channel reporting that development on Metroid Prime 4 has been completed, and that there is also a supporting studio confirmed to be working with Retro Studios. Next-Gen Dreams 3D is a team that specialises in creating trailers and cinematic scenes, and has worked on contract for Ubisoft and Take-Two in the past. According to the company's CEO portfolio, the collaboration with Retro Studios appears in September 2022, indicating that a trailer may have been completed almost a year and a half ago.

Perhaps less grounded, but no less interesting, is the other piece of news regarding Metroid Prime 4. A tester named Edwin Aldwell claims he has been playing a demo of the game for over 10 months, reporting bugs. He even mentions a specific bug-finding software called Jira.

These two new pieces of evidence don't necessarily mean we're getting an official unveiling of Metroid Prime 4, but we can imagine that the title would be an ideal companion to launch a presumed Nintendo Switch 2 this year.

Thanks, Nintendolife.