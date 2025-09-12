Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will launch in December 2025

HQ

We expected to hear about the launch date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond at today's Nintendo Direct, as frankly it's becoming very close to the wire for the game to still have its 2025 launch date announced this year. Worries aside, the arrival date for the game has been confirmed, and we now know that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will make its grand entrance a few days into December.

Planned to arrive on December 4, the confirmation also gave us a new look at Samus Aran's radical bike called Vi-O-La, which will be useful for exploring the land and quickly getting to and from places on the planet of Viewros.

