LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Borderlands 4
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Gamereactor

      •   English

      Log in member
      Gamereactor
      news
      Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

      Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will launch in December 2025

      We've just been introduced to Samus' awesome new bike.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      We expected to hear about the launch date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond at today's Nintendo Direct, as frankly it's becoming very close to the wire for the game to still have its 2025 launch date announced this year. Worries aside, the arrival date for the game has been confirmed, and we now know that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will make its grand entrance a few days into December.

      Planned to arrive on December 4, the confirmation also gave us a new look at Samus Aran's radical bike called Vi-O-La, which will be useful for exploring the land and quickly getting to and from places on the planet of Viewros.

      For more on Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, don't miss our preview from earlier in 2025.

      Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

      Related texts



      Loading next content