Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be available to play at the upcoming Fan Expo Canada

HQ

If you're in Toronto this August, maybe we can recommend a good plan if you're a fan of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming, or cosplay. Once again this year, the Toronto Fan Expo Canada event is taking place. Beyond all the activities they have prepared, the one that will surely interest gamers and Nintendo enthusiasts the most is the presence for the first time in an event with the public of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. And even more so, keeping the release window firm at 2025.

Yes, surely this would cause less of a stir after Gamescom, which starts a week earlier on 20 August, and which Nintendo has confirmed it will be attending (and where we expect them to show off the game as well). But if for whatever reason you're on the other side of the Atlantic and don't fancy hopping on an intercontinental flight to play Metroid Prime 4: Beyond a little before its release, know that you've got a good option here.

Looking forward to the official announcement of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond's release date? Check out our first impressions when we tested it in Paris ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch.