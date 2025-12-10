Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Volt Forge - Guide to Missile Expansions, Elemental Shot Expansions, and Energy Tanks

HQ

Completing a Samus Aran game at 100% comes as part of the pack. It's the cherry on top of the experience. Better or worse, fans feel we simply have to do it. Some of the most interesting puzzles and challenges in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond for Nintendo Switch 2 and the OG Switch lie precisely in the secrets hidden as collectibles. Beyond the classic Energy Tanks and the usual explosive-ammo expansions (Missiles and Psychic Power Bombs), the game now also includes Elemental Shot Expansions for the Arm Cannon's special ammo.

And what does this mean? An even greater number of secrets to uncover! In this guide, we gather every expansion in Volt Forge, the second major area on planet Viewros and a combined power plant and motorbike factory.

Volt Forge contains 2 Energy Tanks, 8 Missile Expansions, and 7 Elemental Shot Expansions (it contains no Psychic Power Bomb expansions).

Energy Tank 1

The first upgrade you obtain naturally (because you can see the others but not reach them yet) is an Energy Tank, awarded after defeating the psibot disguised as Sylux in the archives of Tower 2.

Missile Expansion 1

With Tower 2 activated, when you return through reception a hologram platform for the Morph Ball will have activated as well. Don't worry, you don't need the Psychic Boost Ball or Psychic Power Bombs yet: it's a standard maintenance-droid lift. Drop onto it, descend, dodge the electrical discharges, and grab the Missile Expansion.

Missile Expansion 2

In Tower 3, once you complete the infamous driving tutorial, you'll notice "some rocks covering an opening containing an object" in the facility's core. Use your Missiles and claim your upgrade.

Missile Expansion 3

In Acceleration Tunnel C between Tower 3 and Tower 1, you'll see this expansion through the window of an overhead tube. Don't stress trying to climb up, and don't assume you're missing upgrades: you can open the window by firing the Control Beam in slow motion through the tube's mouth until it reaches the inner switch.

Missile Expansion 4

In the cargo compartment, right as you enter the biome (and therefore Tower 1), you can use your newly acquired Psychic Boost Ball to activate the rotogenerator. If you persist, you'll eventually cause the containers to collide, dislodging one and revealing the expansion inside.

Missile Expansion 5

Now that you've returned to Volt Forge with the Psychic Boost Ball, you can finally solve one of the most entertaining puzzles for this ability, located at the centre of Tower 1. Access the irradiation floor, drop down while avoiding elevators and electrified platforms, and enter the central cylinder. You'll need to perform boosting jumps on semicircular platforms to build momentum and exit through the upper hatches.

Elemental Shot Expansion 1

In the Tower 2 archive room, you surely noticed the very suspicious hanging containers. If you already have the Psychic Lasso, the hardest part of this secret is simply locating the grapple points. Scan around, pull the pins, and the Elemental Shot Expansion is yours.

Energy Tank 2

If you've returned with the Psychic Grapple, you've likely descended to the energy core of Tower 1 to retrieve the Thunder Chip, right? Defeat Temu Sylux and you'll be rewarded with another 100 health points.

Elemental Shot Expansion 2

Remember the collapsed walkway? After defeating Fakelux it's not nearly as electrified, so you can slip into a gap in Morph Ball mode, follow the maintenance corridor, and collect your prize.

Elemental Shot Expansion 3

While you're in Volt Forge, take advantage of your new Psychic Grapple to leap between towers like Indiana Jones. You'll reach a separated platform connected to the Tower 1 generator.

Elemental Shot Expansion 4

In Tower 2, you may have noticed a very high Elemental Shot Expansion in the depot room. The tricky part here is making the grapple node appear, so you can rely on the containers stacked along the walls to gain the height you need.

Missile Expansion 6

When you reach the Tower 2 processing room, first BE VERY CAREFUL with the turret and the attacking bots. Only after clearing them should you use the Psychic Boost Ball on the rotogenerator to lift the container holding the Missile Expansion.

Missile Expansion 7

This could easily have been your first or second expansion. It was waiting for you at the facility's entrance, hidden in a supply container.

Missile Expansion 8

If you return to the plant and descend to the certification point of Tower 3, you can use your Psychic Lasso to remove a lock, then your Thunder Shot to reveal the expansion.

Elemental Shot Expansion 5

Remember the production line where you could turn into a b-o-la so the machines mistook you for the Vi-O-La's wheels? You can repeat the trick now, but with the Psychic Spider Ball in hand you'll be able to climb the tower's interior and reach the upgrade.

Elemental Shot Expansion 6

It was inside the elevator itself! A great nod to classic Metroid. Look at the false ceiling in Tower 2: elevator 3, and remove it with the Psychic Lasso. You'll need to perform a Bomb Jump to reach it. It's a LARGE Elemental Shot Expansion.

Elemental Shot Expansion 7

At the Tower 2 generator, you may have noticed outer platforms with unreachable elements earlier. If you return with the Psychic Spider Ball, you can climb the Lamorn magnetic rail and then play electric yoyo to reach Volt Forge's final Elemental Shot Expansion.

Where to find the Volt Forge Scout Bot

These useful scanning and map-update bots are the ultimate tool for completionists in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. If you activate them with a Thunder Shot, they will mark on the map (with a small cross icon) every collectible remaining in the zone. Go for that 100%.

"Mechanoid: reconnaissance robot. Emits ultrasonic waves from above and displays valuable objects detected in the area. Can be activated with an electrical discharge."

Volt Forge's Scout Bot awaits you damaged to the left of Tower 2's generator entrance. As you know, if you have the Thunder Shot, you can bring it back online with a zap.