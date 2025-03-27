Metroid Prime 4: Beyond pops up during the Nintendo Direct

HQ

If you thought Nintendo was saving Metroid Prime 4: Beyond for its big Switch 2 Direct next week, you would be wrong. The game just appeared at the ongoing Nintendo Direct, offering an announcement that not only affirms a 2025 release date, but its very presence clearly affirms a commitment to the game coming to Switch 1 again too.

Anyway, as per the gameplay, it presents glimpses at new abilities for Samus to master on the planet of Viewros, and then also teases where Samus acquired these new moves from, and if there is someone, or something, pulling the strings...

We get to see the sci-fi heroine blasting aliens and chewing through threats while overcoming environmental problems and obstacles, before meeting an unusual, and rather ethereal being.

Are you excited for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond?