Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is out now! According to a London Underground billboard...

It seems like Nintendo has made a bit of a cock up in London, as eagle-eyed fans have noticed that a new billboard has been put up in the London Underground station of Oxford Circus, one that seems to state a massive first-party title (currently without a firm release date) is in fact out now.

It's Metroid Prime 4: Beyond that we're talking about, as the game has been the subject of a new advertisement that claims the Switch and Switch 2 project is in fact "out now". The billboard was spotted and pictured by Reddit user Orchestar, and they even captured the billboard in a multitude of angles to prove that it wasn't a photoshopped cry for attention.

As for what this means remains unsure as while we are expecting Metroid Prime 4: Beyond to arrive sooner rather than later, launching in July alongside Donkey Kong Bananza seems highly unlikely, meaning the other earliest option would be an early August debut between the Switch 2 improved editions of Super Mario Party Jamboree and Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Naturally, a more likely scenario would be a September debut, as the game would be the big title of the month, to be followed by Pokémon Legends: Z-A in October and then likely Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment in November/December to meet the current "winter 2025" launch window.

