Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has been age-rated in Korea

There have been several rumours that Nintendo has a Direct stream in the works and that it will be broadcast in July. But July is almost over, so we literally only have one week left for this to happen.

But will it happen? Now there are two more signs of this, as VGC reports that their sources also say that a Nintendo Direct is coming in July. And as if that weren't enough, it's worth noting that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has just been age-rated (for 12 years and up) in South Korea.

Age-ratings are usually made ahead of releases, which could indicate that the game is not too far away. However, we don't even have a release date, so it would make sense for it to be announced soon. And a Nintendo Direct this week would be an excellent opportunity to do so.

Still just speculation, but keep your fingers crossed that Nintendo has something to announce next week.