Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Guide to all of Samus Aran's upgrades and suits

HQ

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Nintendo's last big 2025 release for both Switch and Switch 2, stays true to the series tradition: at the beginning you lose all your abilities and then gradually recover them, along with a bunch of very cool new ones, to push deeper into your adventure on planet Viewros. It's classic Metroid design: start powerless, rebuild yourself piece by piece, and end up stronger than ever. In this guide, we walk you step by step through how to regain every lost ability and unlock every new system, suit, upgrade, and traversal mechanic, because Beyond is packed with them.

Before diving into the guide, we recommend opening the menu (-) to check your current progress and Samus' overall state: which Arm Cannon functions you've regained, what the Morph Ball can currently do, and whether Vi-O-La is active. This helps track what abilities unlock which areas and avoids wandering into places you can't fully explore yet.

NOTE: If what you're looking for are missile expansions, elemental ammo expansions, Power Bomb expansions, or Energy Tanks, check out their dedicated zone-by-zone guides instead.

How to get the Varia Suit

This is Samus Aran's most iconic and recognisable armor, and ironically one of the ones she tends to use the least in her adventures because it either gets taken away from her or is replaced by something even more advanced. In Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, the Varia Suit is what she wears when landing on Tanamaar and during her earliest steps on Viewros. However, story events will separate you from it very quickly, and you won't get it back until the very end of the game...

How to get the Psychic Crystal

This Lamornian legacy artifact sits embedded in Samus' forehead above the visor. It grants her psionic abilities and gives her permission (so to speak) to traverse Viewros and interact with its memory structures. You obtain it as soon as you reach Chrono Tower, immediately after Samus is stripped of many of her abilities (who could've foreseen that?) and officially recognised as the Chosen One.

This unlocks two foundational systems:



Psychic Beam , a projectile Samus can steer mentally

Psychic Visor, reveals hidden Lamorn constructs, memory echoes, and psychic pathways



How to get the Psychic Glove

This early upgrade allows Samus to manipulate psychic motes and Lamorn objects, structures that aren't physically present until you materialise them. You obtain the glove by progressing through, one of the first big regions of Viewros.

With it, Samus can:





Manifest invisible platforms



Move psychic blocks



Activate Lamorn structures



Draw paths that only exist through psychic projection



How to get the Missile Launcher

Are you pleased to meet Myles MacKenzie? You'd better be, because the Galactic Federation's most talkative engineer will accompany Samus (and spoil solutions for her) for much of the game. As compensation, the Missile Launcher is found in the large container he's standing on.

How to get the Control Beam

One of Beyond's most inventive additions: a beam Samus can steer using telepathic control, while time slows almost to a stop. It's the closest Metroid has ever come to letting Samus "use the Force."

You obtain it by crossing the glowing bridge in Fury Green, following the memory echo that leads to a Lamorn activation node.

How to get the Psychic Bomb and Morph Ball jump

After defeating, Fury Green's boss, the environment blooms back to life and Samus obtains the Psychic Bomb module for the Morph Ball.

This upgrade allows you to:





Drop psychic explosives



Hold A or ZR to create a manipulable psychic mote



Perform classic bomb jumps



Interact with Lamorn systems that respond only to psionic energy



How to get the Vi-O-La Suit

Once you complete, Samus gains access to a Lamorn 3D printer that fabricates her new riding suit, tailored specifically to allow her to interface with Vi-O-La, the neural Lamorn motorbike.

How to get the Vi-O-La bike and how to call it

Completing the previous upgrade unlocks the bike itself: Vi-O-La, a sleek, single-seater neural motorcycle mass-produced during the Lamorn Era of Machines. The sequence in which Samus reactivates the factory line and literally manufactures her own bike is one of the most memorable moments in the game.

"Vehicle: Lamorn neural bike, Class V. Two-wheeled, single-seat model designed for high-speed traversal."

If you ever wonder where the bike goes when you step off, press + to summon it back, provided the area allows vehicle use.

How to get the Psychic Boots and double jump

Defeating, the biomechanical overseer of Volt Forge, rewards Samus with a new set of boots. These allow her to:



Walk and run on psychic, materialised platforms



Perform a double jump in mid-air



How to get the Fire Chip

After Volt Forge, you'll head toward, where molten lakes block further progression. Before leaving the biome, explore the side extension on the map labelled "scrap depot."

Inside, you'll find a massive crane emitting an intense red glow from its arm. That glow reveals a Lamorn circuit housing the Fire Chip.

Destroy the crane arm so the module falls, then interact with it to extract the chip.

"This circuit contains a Lamornian chip. You need a Galactic Federation engineer of class IV or higher to modify and integrate it."

How to get the Fire Shot

Once you've extracted the Fire Chip from Flare Pool, take it back to your favourite chatterbox engineer: MacKenzie.

He'll happily install the new module into Samus' Arm Cannon while explaining, in excessive detail, how Lamornian elemental circuitry works.

Once integrated, the Fire Shot becomes your primary tool for clearing frozen barriers, melting obstructive flora, and dealing with cold‑based creatures across Viewros.

See also Fire Shot upgrades.

How to get the Psychic Lasso

Your journey into theintroduces you to Private Reger Tokabi, or more precisely, to his incredible marksmanship.

After surviving the ambush from a pack of snow wolves thanks to his sniper cover, you'll explore the frozen Lamornian biolabs.

Inside one of the surveillance chambers, after tracing the password glyph with your Psychic Visor, you'll obtain the Psychic Lasso.

This upgrade lets the psionic energy take the form of a rope-like tether, letting Samus pull distant objects toward her.

"Snow Wolf: native quadruped predator. Hunts in packs across the frigid plains of the Ice Belt."

How to get the Psychic Boost Ball

Defeat, the colossal armored crustacean boss of the Ice Belt, and you'll retrieve the Psychic Boost Ball.

This upgrade lets Samus charge rotational inertia while in Morph Ball form and release it to launch forward at high speed, essential for smashing through barricades and powering certain Lamornian turbine mechanisms.

How to get the Ice Chip

After clearing the Ice Belt's main threats, revisit the first map room: the

Here you can use the Control Beam to thread a shot through a cracked window, drop the crane arm, and release the Cryocapsule.

Access the upper walkway, activate the crane terminal with the Boost Ball, and claim the Ice Chip inside the fallen capsule.

"Cryocapsule: hermetically sealed vessel. Refrigeration system designed to preserve organisms at extremely low temperatures."

How to get the Ice Shot

Return to Fury Green camp and hand the Ice Chip over to MacKenzie.

He'll fit it into your Arm Cannon, unlocking the Ice Shot, perfect for freezing enemies solid, stabilising overheated circuits, and forming temporary traversal platforms.

See also Ice Shot upgrade guide.

How to get the Vi-O-La IC Suit

To cross the vast sea of lava in, Vi-O-La needs an additional enhancement.

Strangely, instead of being installed directly on the bike, the upgrade arrives as a brand new Samus suit: the Vi‑O‑La IC Suit.

Once printed at the Volt Forge's fabrication platform, Samus can withstand extreme heat, and the bike automatically switches to IC mode, hovering safely above magma.

"This upgrade increases magma resistance. Vi‑O‑La will automatically shift into IC mode when travelling over lava."

How to get the Psychic Grapple

Deep withinawaits the serpentine titan

Defeat this 150‑meter-long behemoth in one of the most cinematic boss fights in the game, and you'll acquire the Psychic Grapple.

This upgrade allows Samus to swing from both physical and psychic grapple points, enabling long-distance traversal, aerial momentum puzzles, and Magdrahda's classic timed escape sequence.

"Latch onto physical and psychic grapple points. Oscillating swings allow propulsion toward distant targets."

How to get the Thunder Chip

Remember that electrified sublevel in Tower 1 of Volt Forge that zapped you the moment you got close?

Return there now with the Psychic Grapple. You can traverse the ruined walkway and descend to the energy core, where a sparking Lamornian tower houses the Thunder Chip.

Remove the protective panel, claim the chip — and prepare for a fight with the second Sylux mimic drone.

How to get the Thunder Shot

Back to MacKenzie again! Deliver the Thunder Chip to the engineer in Fury Green camp, and he'll install the Thunder Shot.

This upgrade electrifies Samus' Arm Cannon, allowing her to overload circuits, disable mechanical enemies, and energise dormant Lamornian pylons.

See also Thunder Shot upgrades.

How to get the VUE‑995 Combat Android

Return to the Ice Belt with your new upgrades and clear the electrified blockage to reach the Equipment Depot.

Here you'll find the VUE‑995 Combat Android, deactivated but recoverable. Once repaired, he assists Samus throughout the region, and is the only unit capable of lifting reinforced magnetic locks... or piloting Betsy.

How to get the Psychic Spider Ball

With the android's help, you can navigate deeper into the

Inside, the Lamornians grant Samus one of their final relics: the Psychic Spider Ball.

This upgrade lets the Morph Ball cling to special psychic nodes, allowing Samus to chain launches like a yo‑yo between grapple orbs and reach the entrance of the Great Mines.

How to get the Super Missile

Complete Level 2 of the, and you'll receive the Super Missile.It's a dramatically more powerful version of the standard missile — ideal for breaching reinforced doors and deleting late‑game enemies.

How to get the Psychic Power Bomb

Defeat the colossal, the most powerful variant of the species and the guardian of the Great Mines.

This unlocks the Psychic Power Bomb, the ultimate Morph Ball weapon, capable of destroying gibardamium, the toughest material on Viewros.

"Omega Griever: largest and strongest Griever form known. Further enhanced by unprecedented absorption of glaucous energy."

How to defeat Varmis

You'll encounter the massive crustaceanin the sinking quicksands of Sol Valley.

It steals the mecha's energy cell and forces you into a chase‑and‑strike battle. Hit its tail with a charged Boost Drift, then finish the fight "from the inside."

Where to find Tokabi in Sol Valley

Before you can transport the mech parts, you must locate Tokabi — who has wandered off into the desert (again).

Fortunately, he's always near smoke plumes. This time, find him southeast of the Varmis arena, between Flare Pool and the Spring Sanctuary.

Listening to his family stories rewards you with the Teleporter Chip.

How to get all six mech parts

Give the Teleporter Chip to MacKenzie. Instead of installing it in your Arm Cannon, he splits it into six mech‑part teleport mechanisms:



Energy Cell

Chest Plate

Left Forearm

Left Leg

Head

Particle Cannon (final component)



The last part is hidden inside the volcano in Flare Pool. Defeat the Goron-like minibus and teleport the final mech piece back to camp.

How to get the Memory Fruit

Before the final assault on Chrono Tower, Duke informs you that you cannot break the tower's forcefield without the

Consult its dedicated guide to retrieve it and unlock Samus' remaining psionic potential.

How to get the Legacy Suit

The ultimate suit of the game, obtainable only at the absolute end.

Refer to its dedicated guide above to learn where and how to acquire it.

How to get back home

[Spoilers]

When ready, speak to Duke. The assembled mech will carry the team to Chrono Tower for the final confrontation.

Inside awaits Sylux, along with revelations about your connection to him.

Defeat all three phases, including his alternate mandible form in the dimension "beyond", to power the teleporter using the five keys and your Psychic Crystal.

How to unlock Hard Mode

Once you've seen the credits and the mission summary screen for the first time, Hard Mode unlocks automatically, giving you a tougher second run.