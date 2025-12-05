Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Guide - How to get the Charged and Super Ice Shot

HQ

Anyone who is familiar with Metroid Prime games will know that part of the process is finding upgrades and improvements that enable Samus Aran to do new things. We are talking about a METROIDvania at the end of the day... However, in this latest chapter, aside from the various inventory improvements, there are some core and key weapon enhancements that you might miss, by simply not completing the shorter side dungeons that are on offer.

So, with this being the case, let us help you along the way, with the purpose of this guide being to find the Charged and Super Ice Shot. You can find our Fire Shot guide over here.

HQ

In Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Samus has four key alternate weapon options to swap between, with missiles being one (the upgrades for this are tied to the main story) and the other three being the elemental shots of Fire, Ice, and Thunder. All three can be improved by completing the six side dungeons in the desert area of Sol Valley, and for Ice, here is what you need to do.

This is an ad:

Where and how to get the Charged Ice Shot upgrade

This is probably one of the first mini dungeons you will come across in the open area of Sol Valley, but also one of the ones that you'll be able to access last. The big caveat here is that the way is blocked with a Thunder-themed elemental lock, meaning if you don't have the Thunder Shot yet, you can go no further. If you do, a trip to Floating Path Shrine is a worthwhile visit, with this being the dungeon located in the bottom-left of the desert, not that you will know the name until you complete it.

Anyway, assuming you have Thunder Shot, blast open the lock and then use your psychic powers to lower the 'key' into the base, all while you are standing on the lift where the key slots into. This will lower the lift and allow the fun to begin.

This is an ad:

When inside, immediately you'll find a door to open with your psychic powers. Do so and find a much bigger room with two pedestals in front of you with psychic motes being stored in them. You can use these motes to activate the platforms in front of you to overcome the gap, by sticking one in the closest lock, another in the second batch, and then taking the first mote and putting it into the third set, essentially shimmying along.

But don't get ahead of yourself! Before doing anything, take a mote and drop down into the water below and head beneath the door you want to reach to access your upgrade. The reason being is that there is a mote slot on the pillar that when activated will open a little Morph Ball hollow with an Elemental Shot Expansion upgrade in it.

Reclaim your mote and then shimmer along the platforms as you would until you reach a door that must be unlocked by using a mote and then your psychic powers. Behind it is the upgrade, and there's no tricks at all, simply snag it and you're done here.

Where and how to get the Super Ice Shot upgrade

Next up is a dungeon you can access right away, even if you will need the Ice Shot to complete it. We're talking about the Source of Spring Shrine, which is located on the far right of Sol Valley, near the entrance to Flare Pool.

To get into the dungeon is simple as you only need to use psychic powers. There's no elemental lock blocking this one, so no added tricks or caveats. So lower the key into the lift and advance.

You'll then arrive in a cistern with three flowing channels of water. Before doing anything here, smash all of the green crystal crates in the room, particularly the ones on the left hand side of the room to find a tunnel you can move down in Morph Ball form to lead to a Missile Expansion upgrade.

Head back to the main area and get your Ice Shot ready as the aim now is to simply freeze the left and right water channels to funnel the water flow into the centre one and use the force of the water to lower the pedestal and clear the way. Be quick with your shots as the ice will melt. Once you have, use psychic powers to open the door and you'll see your reward.

Again, there are no tricks at play now. Simply walk up and claim your reward.