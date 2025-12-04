Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Guide - How to get the Charged and Super Fire Shot

HQ

Anyone who is familiar with Metroid Prime games will know that part of the process is finding upgrades and improvements that enable Samus Aran to do new things. We are talking about a METROIDvania at the end of the day... However, in this latest chapter, aside from the various inventory improvements, there are some core and key weapon enhancements that you might miss, by simply not completing the shorter side dungeons that are on offer.

So, with this being the case, let us help you along the way, with the purpose of this guide being to find the Charged and Super Fire Shot.

In Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Samus has four key alternate weapon options to swap between, with missiles being one (the upgrades for this are tied to the main story) and the other three being the elemental shots of Fire, Ice, and Thunder. All three can be improved by completing the six side dungeons in the desert area of Sol Valley, and for Fire, here is what you need to do.

Where and how to get the Charged Fire Shot upgrade

To begin with, you'll need to head to the dungeon that is furthest North in the desert. It's called the Rings of Stone Shrine, but you won't know this until you have completed it, so simply head to the location as provided below.

Accessing the dungeon will require removing an elemental lock imbued with ice, meaning if you haven't yet acquired the basic Ice Shot through the main story, stop reading as you can go no further. If you do have it, fire an ice round at the lock and then use psychic powers to lower the 'key' into the 'lock' and activate the lift below. It's worth noting that you need to stand on the lift to move the key downwards.

You'll be taken into the mini dungeon where you will soon come across a strange pedestal in front of you. Scan the pedestal with Samus' visor and it'll activate and create a spinning concentric array of rings, which you'll need to navigate and avoid by firing a Control Beam shot (one of the psychic-powered and slow moving tri-tipped shots) into the object at its centre. Once you do, the rings will stop spinning and the pedestal will lower and allow you to progress.

The next room is where you will find the Charged Shot upgrade, and there's no catches here at all. Simply walk up and grab it and that's the job done. That's one of six dungeons completed.

Where and how to get the Super Fire Shot upgrade

As for the Super Fire Shot, it's nearby, but with a caveat... To find the right dungeon, you'll need to head to the Ladder of Thought Shrine, which like above, won't be known to you until after completion. So, for reference, it's the one on the far left of the Sol Valley, above the entrance to Fury Green.

Now, here's the catch. You need the basic Thunder Shot to crack the elementally-imbued lock on this dungeon's door. So if you haven't reached that point in the main story, turn around and find something else to do. If you have that ability, bust open the lock and lower the psychic key to access the dungeon.

Once inside, it's actually rather straightforward to advance, as all you need to do is use your Fire Shot to clear any webs in front of the first set of doors.

You'll then find yourself in a larger room with two psychic pedestals in front of you. The idea is simple. Stand on one and raise the other with your psychic powers, just enough so you can leap up onto it, before turning around and doing the same. Effectively, it's a ladder-like system where you hop between the two while steadily gaining altitude. Once at the top, you'll see a door blocked with web again, which is easy enough to clear.

But wait! To the right of the door is another bit of webbing that can be cleared to reveal a Morph Ball tunnel. Do so, launch yourself into the tunnel with a Psychic Bomb leap explosion (i.e. jump, place a bomb, and then jump and time your leap with the bomb's detonation) to enter the tunnel. Follow it around and you'll be rewarded with an Energy Cell health bar addition.

Now return to the door and progress onwards to find the upgrade that also, again, has no tricks to it. Snag the reward and leave.