Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Great Mines - Guide to Missile Expansions, Elemental Shot Expansions, and Energy Tanks

HQ

Completing a Samus Aran game at 100% comes with the territory. It's part of the enjoyment. Better or worse, fans feel compelled to do it. Some of the best puzzles and challenges in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond for Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch are precisely the secrets it hides in collectible form. In addition to classic Energy Tanks and the usual explosive-ammo expansions (Missiles and Psychic Power Bombs), the game now adds Elemental Shot Expansions for the Arm Cannon's special ammunition.

And what does this mean? Even more secrets to uncover! In this guide we gather every expansion in the Great Mines, the game's final environment, where you'll suffer on behalf of your FG comrades, avoid making too much noise, and dig deeper than the dwarves in Moria. Is there a Balrog down here?

Great Mines contains 2 Energy Tanks, 7 Missile Expansions, 6 Elemental Shot Expansions, plus its corresponding Psychic Power Bomb Expansion.

Missile Expansion 1

As soon as you enter the mines (and before you attempt to cross over to lower a bridge for the FG soldiers) take a detour through the main pit on Level 1 and use the Lamorn magnetic rail.

Elemental Shot Expansion 1

Right next to the first Save Room, in the Level 1 command center, pull down the inner frame of the ceiling container.

Missile Expansion 2

In the narrow crevice on Level 2, use those adorable little creatures acting as grapple points and anchor nodes to swing back and grab the expansion.

Elemental Shot Expansion 2

Activate the Psychic Boost Ball psychic turbo rail found at one end of the main pit: Level 2.

Energy Tank 1

Make the purple psychic platforms appear next to the bridge in the main pit: Level 2.

Missile Expansion 3

Blow open the mining wall with explosives right after obtaining the Super Missile.

Elemental Shot Expansion 3

Destroy the reinforced lock device to access the quarry's Morph Ball pipe puzzle.

Elemental Shot Expansion 4

To climb the Lamorn magnetic rail in time in the main pit: Level 3, you must climb partway up, then use the Control Beam to restart the countdown, and finish the ascent.

Where to find the Great Mines Scout Bot

These useful scanning and map-updating bots are the ultimate resource for completionists in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. If you activate them with a Thunder Shot, they will mark every remaining collectible in the area on your map with a cross icon. Go for that 100%.

"Mechanoid: reconnaissance robot. Emits ultrasonic waves from above and displays valuable objects detected in the area. Can be activated by an electrical discharge."

Your favorite robot awaits you on Level 3 of the mines, in the main pit, where Hounding Griever chrysalises and Viewros crystals are found.

Missile Expansion 4

Remove the hatch from Transit Tunnel E to reach this expansion just before facing the Omega Griever.

Missile Expansion 5

Blow open the lock in Transit Tunnel A on Level 1 with your Super Missile.

Elemental Shot Expansion 5

Blast through the Gibardamium lock that blocked access to Cucurbulb Rooting Site B on Level 1. This is a LARGE Elemental Shot Expansion, so it adds 20 units of elemental ammo.

Missile Expansion 6

Destroy the reinforced lock device on the wrecked vehicle in Transit Tunnel B on Level 2. The hardest part here is simply spotting the lock, as it's a bit hidden.

Missile Expansion 7

Open and clear the discharge tunnel on Level 2 with your new explosive tools.

Elemental Shot Expansion 6

Remember the cliff where you helped VUE-995 cross by collapsing a partially corroded Deborah crystal pillar under a metalitta's bile? (The Crystal Fissure, final room on Level 2.) Backtrack there and you'll find a grapple point to hop across the crystal ledges.

Psychic Power Bomb Expansion 1

And remember that narrow corridor in the lower pit of Level 3 that ended in a Gibardamium plug? You can now smash it open with your Psychic Power Bomb. If you've run out, spawn Grievers nearby by firing missiles at the walls, as they sometimes drop them.

Energy Tank 2

Use both the yoyó swing and the half-pipe circuit in the Abyss Tunnel on Level 3. At the end, perform a bomb jump to reach the tank.