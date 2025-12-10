Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Fury Green - Guide to Missile Expansions, Elemental Shot Expansions, and Energy Tanks

HQ

Completing a Samus Aran game at 100% comes with the territory. It's part of the fun. Better or worse, we fans have to do it. Some of the best puzzles and challenges in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond for Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch are precisely the secrets hidden in the form of collectibles. And on top of the traditional Energy Tanks and the usual explosive-ammunition expansions (Missiles and Power Bombs), the game now adds Elemental Shot Expansions for the Arm Cannon's special ammo.

And what does that mean? Even more secrets to uncover! In this guide, we compile all expansions in Fury Green, the game's first real zone after landing on planet Viewros. We also briefly mention planet Tanamaar, which is where your journey truly begins.

Fury Green contains 2 Energy Tanks, 6 Missile Expansions, 7 Elemental Shot Expansions, and 1 Power Bomb Expansion.

Energy Tank in Tanamaar

It's impossible to miss the very first Energy Tank because you practically run straight into it during the introductory sequence and tutorial on planet Tanamaar, before seeing Sylux and while helping the Galactic Federation. You obtain it immediately after slipping into the ventilation ducts in Morph Ball form.

Energy Tank 1

You obtain this one right after acquiring the Psychic Glove, by manipulating your first psychic motes at the Canyon Portal, before heading off to respond to the Federation's distress signal.

Missile Expansion 1

The first Missile Expansion awaits right after saving Myles MacKenzie, behind the Viewros amber wall located across from the Resin Creek save station.

Missile Expansion 2

The second Missile Expansion is on your way back after defeating Carvex. In the Morph Ball corridor, place a Psychic Bomb inside the slot of the fragmented chamber.

Missile Expansion 3

You saw this one earlier, but couldn't reach it. At the Canyon Portal, use the Psychic Visor to reveal the purple invisible platforms and jump up to the higher ledge.

Missile Expansion 4

The fourth Missile Expansion is waiting next to the cargo launcher, right before leaving Fury Green when returning to reinstall the Fire Chip. Reveal the invisible platforms using the Psychic Visor and jump across them to grab it.

Elemental Shot Expansion 1

Once you have the Ice Shot, you can open the frozen lock at the Serenity Spring and solve a very Zelda-like puzzle where you freeze flowing water to solidify platforms.

Elemental Shot Expansion 2

You can get this one immediately after installing the Thunder Shot in your Arm Cannon. Access the cargo area in the room next to the camp and electrify the device you've walked past so many times.

Elemental Shot Expansion 3

If you want more Zelda-style puzzles, use your Thunder Shot to complete the simple Transmission Rods circuit.

Energy Tank 2

If you perform the Ceremony of the Sacred Flame with all three elemental shots, you'll open the altar of Goddess Hylia Priest H'vynn.

"Stone statue representing a Lamornian priest. The inscription reads: When H'vynn holds the three elements, the Chosen One shall be granted a new Light of Life."

He's so generous that he rewards you with not one, but two gifts: an Energy Tank and...

Elemental Shot Expansion 4

...an Elemental Shot Expansion.

Missile Expansion 5

In the Reflection Chamber, you may remember a reinforced Federation container behind Betsy's only support leg. You can now destroy it with your Psychic Power Bomb.

Elemental Shot Expansion 5

Remember those narrow dens you followed a creature through at the beginning of the game, right up to its final moments? That's the isopod nest, and by now you can burn the flammable mesh that was hiding this expansion.

Elemental Shot Expansion 6

At the Cliff Overlook, there was a wall made of a very elastic, resistant insect weave. You can now burn it away to reveal the expansion.

Elemental Shot Expansion 7

On the Jungle Path, there's likely still a layer of flammable organic material covering a Morph Ball tunnel you haven't burned yet.

Missile Expansion 6

You could have picked this one up much earlier—or not. At the Resin Creek, you'll notice a very conspicuous reddish organic cap. Use a Bomb Jump to reach and destroy it.

Where to find the Fury Green Scout Bot

These useful scanning and map-update bots are the ultimate tool for completionists in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

If you activate them with an electrical pulse, they will reveal on the map (with a cross marker) all remaining collectibles in the zone. A must for 100% runs!

"These robots were manufactured during the Era of Machines to locate valuable resources. When activated, they rise into the air and use ultrasonic reflections to scan the area. The collected data is sent to a linked map showing the location of mineral deposits and valuable objects. Most units were abandoned outdoors and deteriorated over time, so many ceased functioning long ago."

Your helpful little robot is waiting in the Ancestral Trail, the central path that ends at the dead-end leading to the Tree Chapel. Hit it with a Thunder Shot, and it's yours!

Psychic Power Bomb Expansion 1

There's only one Power Bomb Expansion in Fury Green. To obtain it, return to the Quiet Clearing (where your entire journey through Viewros began) and scan the cracked statue. You probably examined it in your first hour, but now you can finally use a Psychic Power Bomb to access the collectible it contains.

"Ancient Lamornian sculpture carved from a single stone. Cracks on its surface indicate it suffered a strong impact. Object detected inside."