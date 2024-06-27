Metroid Prime 4: Beyond development team finally revealed

HQ

So many years of waiting, and now it's nearly over. The next instalment of Metroid Prime, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, will arrive next year, with no more delays, no more reboots, no more problems. It's been a tortuous road, and were it not for Nintendo's utter conviction that they have something very good here, any other company would have scrapped, or significantly scaled back, development.

Retro Studios, meanwhile, has been working in the shadows, gathering talent since they went back to square one in 2019, and now VGC has put together a lengthy report that finally reveals who the creators of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond are. Over 120 names from AAA projects, both Nintendo and outside, including art designers from Bluepoint Games' Demon's Souls, Naughty Dog and Santa Monica Studios, as well as veterans of the first three Metroid Prime games.

That's on the art side, but when it comes to level design, there are veterans of Donkey Kong Country, Mass Effect and even Call of Duty Black Ops 5. Although the list ends with 121 developers, as the Nintendo Prime account notes, there may be other names outsourced. With this roster, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has a development team the size of the future Mario 3D that we imagine will be released alongside Switch 2, so Nintendo is making an all-in bid to take Metroid to new heights of popularity and perhaps surpass Metroid Dread as the series' biggest seller in its history.