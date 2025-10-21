Metroid II: Return of Samus is now available on Nintendo Music

Are you in the mood for some good old 8-bit bliss? If so then you're in luck because Metroid II: Return of Samus has been officially added to the ever expanding library of soundtracks available on Nintendo Music. Meaning you can re-live some timeless classics like "Surface of SR388".

Sure, Metroid II: Return of Samus is hardly remembered for its music. But at the same time there's no denying that the minimalistic soundtrack, defined by the limitations of the hardware, still oozes with a peculiar charm. It's raw chiptune goodness with a touch of eerie isolation.

Of course most of us would've preferred to see the likes of Super Metroid, Fusion or even Zero to be added instead. But there's also a case to be made for supporting and highlighting the often lesser known games. Which definitely can be said about Samus outing on the good old Game Boy.

What's your favorite track from Metroid II?