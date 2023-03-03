Metroid Fusion joins Game Boy Advance line-up on Switch next week

HQ

One of the most celebrated announcements at the Nintendo Direct was the addition of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. With a selection of handheld classics, the service is already bringing a lot of joy to nostalgic gamers as well as those who are just now approaching that golden age of gaming for the first time.

Nintendo has already announced that the catalogue will continue to add titles in the coming months, and today we have learned of the next title to arrive in the GBA collection, and it's not a small one, as it's Metroid Fusion, that's right.

Building on the series' huge popularity following the fantastic Metroid Prime Remastered and Metroid Dread (of which Metroid Fusion is also a direct prequel), the title that tells the story of how Samus Aran was infected with Metroid DNA by the X-Parasite on planet SR388 will be available via Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on March 9th.

Check out the announcement trailer below.