Metroid Dread just received Ver. 1.0.3 Update

Developer Mercury Steam didn't just drop Metroid Dread and leave it, instead, ever since the action adventure got released in October, the studio has been working on the updates. The team just delivered its 1.0.2 update back on November 3, only 2 weeks later, the Ver. 1.0.3 rolled out as well.

It's not a huge overhaul, apparently, but still nice to see Metroid Dread keeps receiving love and care from its developers. Here's the full patch note:

General Fixes

Fixed an issue where Samus' damage detection would disappear under certain conditions.

We made the decision to fix this issue because there is a possibility that it may occur unintentionally, and if it does, it will result in a play experience that is far different from the way Metroid Dread was originally intended to be experienced.