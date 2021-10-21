English
Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread just got the first patch 1.0.1, check out the full notes here

It fixes the game forcefully quitting error.

The side-scrolling action adventure Metroid Dread is the 5th main entry in the franchise, and it was finally released on Nintendo Switch earlier this month.

Last week, a post on Nintendo's support page stated that an error near the end of Metroid Dread which forced the software and the game to close was spotted and Nintendo is working on fixing the problem. Well, yesterday, the patch Ver. 1.0.1 was released as promised.

Here's the full patch note:

General Fixes


  • Fixed an issue where, if a map marker is placed on a specific door on the map screen (the door destroyed with the beam obtained at the end of the game), destroying that door at the end of the game would cause the game to forcefully quit with the message "The software was closed because an error occurred".

  • Fixed several other issues to improve overall gameplay experience.

Did you encounter the same error while playing Metroid Dread?

Metroid Dread

Metroid DreadScore

Metroid Dread
