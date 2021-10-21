Metroid Dread just got the first patch 1.0.1, check out the full notes here

The side-scrolling action adventure Metroid Dread is the 5th main entry in the franchise, and it was finally released on Nintendo Switch earlier this month.
Last week, a post on Nintendo's support page stated that an error near the end of Metroid Dread which forced the software and the game to close was spotted and Nintendo is working on fixing the problem. Well, yesterday, the patch Ver. 1.0.1 was released as promised.
Here's the full patch note:
General Fixes
Did you encounter the same error while playing Metroid Dread?
thanks nintendolife