Metroid Dread just got a free update, bringing 2 new difficulty modes and more

Via a blog post, developer Mercury Steam announced that new game modes and features have been added into the game via a free update.

First of all, 2 new difficulty modes: Rookie Mode and Dread Mode are here.

The former makes things easier for those who are new to the game, or if you just simply prefer less intense action, this mode could be your best option among all since it can "increase health gained from items and decreases damage from bosses".

As for the latter, you'll need to complete Hard Mode first before taking this challenge; this is a more intense test of your action/exploration bona fides, since just one hit will "spell the end of intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran".

Then, other than the new modes, it's been revealed that the mission result page has been updated. Now you can see more stats such as Total Play Time, Item Collection Rate, Times Defeated, Total Damage Received, and more.

If you haven't played Metroid Dread yet and not sure if you can handle its difficulty, the demo would be the best way to go - especially now the newly released Rookie Mode has been added into the demo, you can just download (or update) it for free and give it a try.

Last but not least, we were told that another new mode called "Boss Rush" is planned for April release and you can expect to face "a relentless gauntlet of deadly bosses from the Metroid Dread game", that does sound very intriguing, if you ask us..

Oh, and, any My Nintendo members can earn double the Gold Points if you buy Metroid Dread, and this deal ends on February 28 at 11:59 p.m PT, so, be fast. Our review for Metroid Dread can be found here, take a look if you haven't.