Metroid Dread is selling faster than any previous Metroid game in the UK

Last week, it was finally time for another Metroid adventure, the first new 2D-installation in the series for almost 20 years (Metroid: Samus Returns from 2017 was a remake) . And we can tell people had been looking forward to this. As reported by Games Industry, Metroid Dread is now the fastest selling title in the series in UK, and that's with only physical copies included. With digital sales included, the sales are even higher.

The previous record holder was Metroid Prime 3: Corruption from 2007, and it was released during a time when there was no digital games for Nintendo consoles. Dread still managed to outdo it with no digital sales included and actually outdid the last 2D installation - Metroid: Samus Returns - by three and a half times.

We think this is very well deserved, check out our review where we explain why.