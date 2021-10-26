Metroid Dread is coming to Tetris 99 via a special themed event

HQ

Tetris 99 is getting a special crossover by welcoming the recently launched Metroid Dread to the game via its upcoming 26th Maximus Cup event.

This time, the Maximus Cup event will run from October 29 (12 a.m. PT) to November 1 (11:59 p.m. PT). If you're interested, just need to play the Tetris 99 online mode during this period and earn 100 event points, then you can unlock a new theme which features background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the Metroid Dread game.

For those who love to collect different Tetris 99 themes, you wouldn't want to miss this opportunity.

Will you participate in the event this time?

