Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Tetris 99

Metroid Dread is coming to Tetris 99 via a special themed event

It starts on Friday and runs all weekend.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Tetris 99 is getting a special crossover by welcoming the recently launched Metroid Dread to the game via its upcoming 26th Maximus Cup event.

This time, the Maximus Cup event will run from October 29 (12 a.m. PT) to November 1 (11:59 p.m. PT). If you're interested, just need to play the Tetris 99 online mode during this period and earn 100 event points, then you can unlock a new theme which features background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the Metroid Dread game.

For those who love to collect different Tetris 99 themes, you wouldn't want to miss this opportunity.

Will you participate in the event this time?

Tetris 99
HQ

Source

Related texts

Tetris 99Score

Tetris 99
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It's the perfect counterpoint to the Puyo Puyo mash-up and the VR chill of Effect."



Loading next content