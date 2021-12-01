Metroid Dread developer MercurySteam is working on an RPG set in a dark fantasy world

The developer behind the recent and acclaimed Metroid Dread, MercurySteam, has signed a co-publishing and development agreement with Digital Bros to work on a new third-person RPG set in a dark fantasy world.

Set to come to PC and consoles whenever it does eventually launch in the future, the title is currently going by the codename of Project Iron. Revealed in the press release, it was also noted that the development of the title is expected to cost 27 million Euros.

"We are thrilled to work with the team at MercurySteam, a proven studio that over the years has created numerous phenomenal IPs - including the recent hit release Metroid Dread in partnership with Nintendo" said Raffi and Rami Galante, co-CEOs of Digital Bros Group. "With MercurySteam's creative vision and talent and 505 Games extensive experience, gamers can expect a high-quality, captivating and engaging videogame."

