Metro studio seems to be doing another FPS

The Ukrainian developer 4A Games rose to fame with the Metro series, which sported both an original setting and a great narrative. Their last game was Metro Exodus from 2019, which has been fleshed out with the expansions The Two Colonels and Sam's Story.

What's next for the studio? Well, it seems like first-person adventures are something they wish to continue doing, as several new job listings (including a Senior Game Designer) are pointing in this direction. The Lead Game Systems Designer is requested to have experience of developing "1st person or 3rd person action titles" while the Environment Concept Artist is required to sport a "passion for FPS games" and thje urge to develop "the most lively video game environments ever seen".

Basically, expect another really good-looking first-person shooter. We don't know if it's a Metro title yet, but it probably the most likely alternative. Either way, we're officially interested.

Thanks, GamingBolt.