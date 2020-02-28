Metro Redux stalks its way onto Nintendo Switch today

Longtime readers will know that here at Gamereactor we've enjoyed the Metro series over the years, and the first two games - 2033 and sequel Last Light - were among the first wave of old-gen games that got the remaster treatment for this current generation of consoles. Those two games have now been bundled together and called Metro Redux, and they're out now on Ninteno Switch.

If you've not played the series before but are hankering for something a little grittier to play on your console, this double-barrelled collection is certainly worth a shout. To see it in action and find out a bit more about what it has to offer, check out the launch trailer below.