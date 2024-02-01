Metro is getting the PS VR2 treatment this year

There were a whole slate of rumours that a new Metro game was set to be announced during the recently concluded State of Play broadcast, and they were certainly correct.

As part of the broadcast, developer Vertigo Games revealed that it is currently working on a title known as Metro Awakening. The game is said to be built exclusively for VR and looks to tap into the immersive features that the PS VR2 system and its Sense controllers bring to the table.

As for what the game is about, the narrative has been written by series creator Dmitry Glukhovsky, and it's framed as a prequel set in the year 2028 (only four years from now, how unsettling!). The plot synopsis, as per PlayStation Blog, is as follows:

"You play as Serdar, a doctor searching for his wife amongst the claustrophobic, irradiated metro tunnels of post-apocalyptic Moscow. As Serdar ventures deeper into the Metro his courage and sanity will be tested by the supernatural forces he encounters, and will set in motion the events that lead to his spiritual awakening as something else entirely..."

The gameplay will of course be first-person, and will look to blend stealth, survival, and combat elements, all in Metro's signature heart-pounding and terrifying way.

There is no firm release date as of yet, as all we know is that Metro Awakening is coming to PS VR2 systems sometime this year. You can check out the trailer for the game below for a glimpse of what it will be looking to offer.