Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus to release on Steam next week

4A Games' phenomenal, post-apocalyptic action experience Metro Exodus, is set to release on Steam in the coming week.

Prior to its release last year, 4A Games' Metro Exodus' timed Epic launcher PC exclusivity caused many fans to protest the developer and publisher by review bombing the two previous games in the franchise on Steam. This was, of course, ridiculous, but now, Metro Exodus is headed for Steam. The year-long Epic exclusivity deal is up and PC gamers will get to play the game on Steam at 5:00 GMT on February 15.

Are you ready to explore the mutant-filled world of Metro Exodus on Steam?

Metro Exodus

