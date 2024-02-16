English
Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus surpasses 10 million sold copies

And 4A Games continues to tease the next mainline instalment in the series.

Metro Exodus is celebrating its fifth anniversary, and to mark the occasion developer 4A Games has announced that the action title has surpassed 10 million sold copies. But this isn't all that 4A had planned to mark this anniversary, as it continued to tease the future...

In a roadmap, we got to see that on top of Metro Awakening VR making its arrival sometime later this year on virtual reality systems, 4A is continuing to tease and hype fans up for what will be the next mainline instalment into the series. We aren't told what this game is called, or when it will arrive (well beyond it being in the 2020s but that's pretty much a given), but it is noted that the game will only be shown off further "when it's ready".

Are you looking forward to more Metro?

Metro Exodus

