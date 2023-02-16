Metro Exodus' sequel is playable from start to finish

HQ

The Metro games are popular both due to the success of Dmitry Glukhovsky's books but can also stand on their own and have actually introduced a bunch of new people into the overall franchise.

It's no secret then that a lot of people are excited to see what comes next from the Metro games. With the last entry in the franchise, Metro Exodus, releasing back in 2019, it does seem nearly time for us to get its sequel.

According to Insider Gaming, the Metro Exodus sequel is well into development, and is even playable from start to finish. Now, this doesn't mean we're going to be playing it next week, but it does give us hope that it could be revealed some time this year.

We've known that the Metro Exodus sequel was in the works since 2020, after 4A Games confirmed the information on its website. However, with this news, we might get to see what the game looks like sooner rather than later.

Are you excited for another Metro game?