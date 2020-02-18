Cookies

Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus: Sam's Story helped with a marriage proposal

4A Games helped a fan and shows that love can bloom even in a radioactive post-apocalypse.

Games like Borderlands, Portal and Spider-Man are proof that developers are often willing to help their fans out by including proposals for a soon to be Player 2, and now it's 4A Games' turn to show that this romantic gesture can actually work.

The Ukrainian studio has shared a very nice message on Twitter announcing that the somewhat hidden proposal in Metro Exodus' Sam's Story expansion had a very happy ending as Fanni said yes when Aleksandr popped the question by having it written on a rooftop in the game.

In what game would you like to include something similar and in what way?

Metro Exodus

