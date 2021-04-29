Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition is arriving on May 6

You're watching Advertisements

Back in February, 4A Games told us that they are delivering the new PC Enhanced Edition for Metro Exodus, and it is set to arrive this Spring. Now, we finally got a specific launch date.

In a blog post on the official website, the developer announced that Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition will launch on May 6, and emphasised that this "is FREE to all owners of the original release on Steam, the Epic Games Store, Good Old Games and the Microsoft Store."

According to 4A, "this upgrade is so extensive, it will require a Ray Tracing capable GPU as the minimum spec, and will be delivered as a separate product - it is not a simple 'patch' to the base game - instead it will be offered as an extra entitlement to all existing Metro Exodus PC players." So before you get it, better make sure your PC is powerful enough to run the game as it was pointed out that "this edition of Metro Exodus can only run on Ray Tracing capable hardware."

As to the file size, the base game takes up about 72.2GB, "The Two Colonels" DLC is about 1GB and "Sam's Story" is 6.4GB, so in total it'll require about 80GB of storage space.

If you have more questions about this enhanced edition or simply want to get more details, checkhere for FAQ and other information.