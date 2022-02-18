Metro Exodus has sold six million copies

HQ

Metro Exodus was launched three years ago, almost on the day, and was met with generally positive reviews. It was one of the best looking games, and was improved in several ways afterwards with both patches and more content.

And guess what, quality pays off. Embracer (who owns both the Publisher Deep Silver and the developer 4A Games) has now revealed that Metro Exodus has passed six million sold games, something that we consider to be very well deserved.

The Ukrainian studio 4A Games (although the headquarters has been moved to Malta) is currently developing another first person shooter, and we suspect that it is a new title in the Metro series. If you haven't played these before, we can highly recommend you to do so.