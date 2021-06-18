Metro Exodus gets impressive update for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

4A Games has now released the promised PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X update, which makes an already stunning game even more impressive. This means 4K (1080p for Xbox Series S) and 60 frames-per-second with ray-tracing. It also has faster loading and other platform specific enhancements you can check out over here.

If you're on Xbox, Metro Exodus supports Smart Delivery, so you can continue to play using your old save files while also moving back and fourth between generations. Auto-saves and Quick-saves won't work though as they are saved locally. For PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, there are unfortunately no options for transferring save files.

There is however a Chapter Unlock feature this time, which might makes it easier for PlayStation players who don't want to play everything a second time, although Achievements/Trophies are turned off when using this.

Check out the launch trailer for Metro Exodus on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X below. There's also a Metro Exodus: Complete Edition available now including the two released story expansions called The Two Colonels and Sam's Story.