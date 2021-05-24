Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition is one of the first PC games to support DualSense haptic feedback

Hopefully this is something that we will see more of in future.

Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition has just been updated to include support for DualSense haptic feedback. The game is one of the first PC games to support the feature, despite compatibility for the PS5 controller being added several months ago. If you'd like to see this functionality in action, a short video was recently shared on ResetEra showcasing how it can enhance gameplay.

The Enhanced Edition of Metro Exodus was released earlier this year and it made the post-apocalyptic adventure playable in 4K 60fps, as well as adding ray-tracing. You can take a look at our review of the Enhanced Edition here.

REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

"The many options, both in terms of gameplay and your arsenal, make Metro Exodus feel much like a full-fledged action-RPG"



