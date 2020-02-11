Metro Exodus DLC Sam's Story is now available

Metro Exodus, the phenomenal post-nuclear war action game from 4A Games, based on the novels by Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, just had its second major story DLC drop. In the DLC titled Sam's Story, the player will play as the spartan ranger and former US marine Sam who is looking to find a way back to his homeland from the wastes of Moscow.

Sam's Story features a brand new storyline, new characters, new weapons, new mutant variants and vast environments to explore and it's available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia and Xbox One. Check the launch trailer out below.