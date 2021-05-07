Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus Complete Edition release date confirmed for Xbox Series X & PS5

It's bringing 4K, 60 FPS, and ray tracing.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition released on PC yesterday, May 6 as previously reported, but back then we didn't get any information regarding when the game will launch on the new consoles. Luckily, 4A Games didn't forget about this.

Along with the PC version release, publisher Deep Silver and developer 4A Games revealed that Metro Exodus Complete Edition for Xbox Series X & PS5 will be released on June 18, 2021. The same as the PC version, it will be a free upgrade for those who already got Metro Exodus on PS4 or Xbox One.

The post also mentioned the features included in the Xbox Series X & PS5 version, such as 4K, 60 FPS, Ray Tracing and more, for more details please check here.

Metro Exodus

Related texts

Metro ExodusScore

Metro Exodus
REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

"The many options, both in terms of gameplay and your arsenal, make Metro Exodus feel much like a full-fledged action-RPG"



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy