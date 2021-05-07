Metro Exodus Complete Edition release date confirmed for Xbox Series X & PS5

You're watching Advertisements

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition released on PC yesterday, May 6 as previously reported, but back then we didn't get any information regarding when the game will launch on the new consoles. Luckily, 4A Games didn't forget about this.

Along with the PC version release, publisher Deep Silver and developer 4A Games revealed that Metro Exodus Complete Edition for Xbox Series X & PS5 will be released on June 18, 2021. The same as the PC version, it will be a free upgrade for those who already got Metro Exodus on PS4 or Xbox One.

The post also mentioned the features included in the Xbox Series X & PS5 version, such as 4K, 60 FPS, Ray Tracing and more, for more details please check here.