You're watching Advertisements

Sony has announced a new round of games coming for its subscription-based service PlayStation Now, which is headlined by Metro Exodus (available for six months) and Dishonored 2 this time around. That's not all, however. Find the full list below;



Metro Exodus



Dishonored 2



NASCAR Heat 4



Tales of Zestiria



Pac-Man Championship Edition 2



God Eater 2



11-11 Memories Retold



Malicious Fallen



Unfortunately, there are also a couple of games leaving the service now, and those are: