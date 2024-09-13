Metro developer 4A Games confirmed to remain with Embracer following Saber Interactive split

HQ

While we'll need to wait for a longer portion of time to judge whether Saber Interactive leaving Embracer was a success or not (even if we expect it will be of benefit to the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II developer), Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has now taken to X to note that Saber's exit was supposed to happen in conjunction with Metro developer 4A Games also freeing itself from Embracer's clutches. However, this will no longer be happening.

It was planned that Saber's move to become independent would also include the independency of 4A Games and Zen Studios, but now Saber's CEO Matt Karch has affirmed that the plan, which was hoped to be "better for all parties" will not go ahead as the Metro studio instead decided to remain with the publishing giant.

Considering Embracer has made a whole slate of upsetting cost-cutting decisions in the past few years, it's difficult to see 4A's loyalty to the Swedish titan as a positive thing right now. Although we'll stay tuned and hopefully see this benefit the upcoming next instalment in the popular and successful action series.