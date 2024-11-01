Metro Awakening reveals prologue in new gameplay teaser

HQ

If I had a penny for every VR prequel release this year of a beloved franchise that hasn't had proper attention for years now, I'd have two pennies. It's not a lot, but it's strange that it happened twice. After Batman: Arkham Shadow, we now have Metro Awakening, a VR game set in the post-apocalyptic world of the Moscow Metro, giving us a look at the story before Artyom.

The game takes place before the events of Metro 2033, and will show the story of Khan, a fan-favourite character. In the seven minutes of gameplay you can see below, the game does fit rather well visually with the other entries in the franchise.

It launches on Steam VR, Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, and Viveport on the 7th of November. Hopefully, if it turns out to be good, it and Batman: Arkham Shadow can usher in a new era of actually decent VR games. Also, if you want to find out more about what the game will be like, you can check out our Gamescom interview below:

