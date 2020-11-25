Metro 4 is "a story-driven single player game" for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

You're watching Advertisements

Back in August, when Embracer acquired 4A Games (together with some other studios), it was also re-confirmed that the team was obviously working on a new entry to the series, with Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky still on board for the years to come. Today, the team at 4A Games posted a lengthy open letter to celebrate its 10 Year Anniversary, and it's the first time they've publicly talked about what we at Gamereactor like to call "Metro 4".

The developers will put into practice "everything we've learned from the last 15 years", but now with the added power of the new generation, as the next Metro will release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, "with a complete overhaul of our engine and renderer. " Where 4A Games were pioneers with RTX on PC, they'll now try and squeeze its native hardware support on consoles as well.

It's a bit early for 4A (and publisher Deep Silver, we assume) to tell more about Metro 4, but the team promises that they are "committed to delivering a great story driven single player experience" while creating a bigger game and listening to the fans.

For more on joining forces with Embracer/Saber, Metro Exodus on PS5 and Xbox Series, and 4A plans beyond Metro, you can read the full letter at the link above. At the top of this piece, you can watch the "timeline trailer" to celebrate a decade of Metro underground-style.