Metro 2039 showcased again during this afternoon's State of Play: The exact firm launch date has been revealed

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Dmitry Glukhovsky was brought in to oversee the upcoming Metro 2039, the upcoming sequel based on the established book series, and the game promises to be the darkest in the series to date. With themes that explore the consequences of war and the cost of freedom, it will most likely be an unusually heavy and moving experience.

Metro 2039 ran today on the PlayStation 5 Pro at 60 FPS and looked absolutely stunning, with the decaying and radioactive world yours to explore on February 4, 2027. Check out the trailer below.

Time to put on your gas mask, don't you think?