Metro 2039 Preview: 4A Games turns the immersion up to the max in this impressive next chapter

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By the time Metro 2039 makes its debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, we will have waited eight years for another true mainline instalment into 4A Games' series. Sure, Metro Awakening VR launched in late 2024, but being a virtual reality project, it didn't arrive with the same fanfare as we had come to expect from this post-apocalyptic franchise. Hence why, near on the anniversary of Metro Exodus' launch, Metro 2039 will signify the end of an eight-year wait.

Naturally, this begs the question as to whether the wait has been justified. Developer 4A Games has been met with an unimaginable circumstance over the past few years due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine affecting the Eastern European studio, which has had a role to play in why we've waited so long for more Metro storylines. But to add to this, after Metro Exodus essentially wrapped up the saga of Artyom and ended a trilogy of games, it was also evident 4A wanted to take its time and ensure the future of the franchise was heading in a meaningful direction. While I can't comment on whether that truly has come to fruition, after having the opportunity to play a few hours of Metro 2039, it really does seem as though 4A has something special on its hands with this next instalment.

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For one, what we have here is a clean slate of sorts. It's set (to no surprise) in the year 2039, around three years after the events of Metro Exodus. What this means is if you're a veteran Metro fan, there's a lot to tie the past trilogy and this new era together, but likewise if you see Metro 2039 as a jumping on point, there's a new hero and narrative thread to follow that doesn't immediately build on the events of Exodus.

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There are still familiar Metro locations and stations beneath the earth, as well as a more complex above ground world to explore populated by monstrous irradiated terrors and twisted and merciless human factions. There's a brutal ammo economy to manage, there are DIY weapons and tools to put to your disposal, the majority of the experience occurs in the dark or in claustrophobic corridors or abandoned buildings, and a key part of the gameplay is scavenging and using any items and resources you can find. The point is, Metro 2039 isn't looking to redefine the Metro formula, it's simply aiming to push it to its most immersive and horrifying limits yet.

And this is where Metro 2039 immediately caught my attention. This game is designed to be insanely immersive, and what I mean by that is there's barely any HUD, unless you press a button to bring up something more significant to see what ammo you have left, which guns you can use with that ammo, and so forth. Typically speaking, you'll be navigating and adapting to the game world based on the Bracer item the protagonist known as the Stranger is wearing, which counts down how much time you have left before your radiation filters run out and need to be replaced, as well as offering a Geiger counter, a compass, and more. There are audio queues and sounds that play to signal when you're in radioactive zones, you have to manually ignite a lighter in your left hand to clear cobwebs, all while an ultraviolet light is available to reveal secrets and clues. There's no mini-map to point you in the right direction, and while you can pull out a smart table of sorts to get your bearings, the map doesn't give you a firm waypoint to signal your next step. You need to read intel, study clues and information, and all to understand where the story is leading you or even in an effort to crack environmental puzzles and challenges with a survival horror flair to them.

The portion of Metro 2039 I was able to experience was also a brilliantly put together example of how focussed game design goes a long way. There wasn't a broad open-world to get lost in, it was more an example of an open-level, where there was a main objective to follow but also side options to delve into for added resources and goodies, more often than not where additional puzzles and challenges were waiting to be completed. This all took the form of a street above the Metro, with options to pop into ruined stores and buildings to find secrets and snag any bullets and crafting materials dotted around. None of this was without danger however, as mutated beasts roamed the streets, snapping at any opportunity to swarm you and make Stranger their next meal, leading you to the dilemma of using vital bullets to slay these threats or to attempt to stealthily evade the danger to withhold your resources for another day. Whatever the case, the exploration was entirely without direction, until the focus shifted to following the main story and the goal of finding Hunter, the leader of the cruel Novoreich faction now plaguing the citizens of post-apocalyptic Russia.

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Often, the directions for this mission was something along the lines of "Hunter was last spotted at a military camp", with this phrasing embedded in a slightly more comprehensive document, meaning your immediate response is to find a human faction base and to scour it for further information. As you would expect, this led to gunfights with armed enemies who would strike from the darkness of a dilapidated building, asking you to weave through the ruined corridors and efficiently eliminate the dangers to conserve as much ammo as possible. In the process of fighting this threat, you'll be looting lockers and containers for anything remotely useful, while crawling through gaps and down ladders to reach well-defended and hidden bunkers crammed with secrets. I would describe this portion of the demo as the action-packed part, and as it came first, it made what follows feel almost alien at times.

Once the military base was ticked off, a new piece of information was discovered suggesting Hunter was spotted at a nearby kindergarten, and this is where 4A Games turned the horror factor up to eleven. While howling winds and monstrous cries sounded all around, I guided Stranger into a devastated school to find dolls, animal masks, and other horrors from your worst nightmare. And then it got worse... Illusions and paranoia creeped in as visions started affecting Stranger, asking him to learn what happened to these unfortunate children, a challenge that revolved around finding masks and then lighting sigil candles in the correct order to unlock an escape route. The combination of the darkness, the clicking of Geiger counters, the constant switching between manual torch light and using a cigarette lighter to burn through cobwebs, all of this made you begin to forget you were playing a Metro game and instead are trapped in a Resident Evil-like survival horror game where you are prey and not predator. It was immensely effective as a gameplay choice.

Once this phase concluded, it was back to more traditional above-ground exploration before venturing into a flooded sewer to reach a new zone, wherein mutated creatures called Aquas would charge out of darkened tunnels and crevices, while larger lumbering threats would appear from gateways carrying deadly melee weapons designed to cleave flesh from bone. The option to fight is always on the table, but sometimes it's better (both for your sanity and for the resources you have on hand) to flee, and so I took the first opportunity to escape deeper into the sewers in the hope it would lead to salvation.

When it comes to the world of Metro, there really is no salvation, so after wandering around underground tunnels for a quarter of hour, it should have come as no surprise the actual light at the end of the tunnel led to a murky pond infested with airborne creatures known as Insectalis. Resembling gigantic mosquitoes, these monsters would strike from above and thanks to their gangly frames and mobility, picking them out of the sky with the odd-job and imprecise weaponry proved to be far from a walk in the park. However, once the issue was dealt with, there was one last task on the agenda.

It was time to visit another bandit hideout, this being a marketplace supposedly used by Stalkers as a base on their way back home to the Metro. Needless to say, there wasn't much in the way of hospitality in this building any longer, as a shoot-first-ask-questions-later strategy was immediately put into practice until the various human enemies had been silenced and eliminated. This effort took me to the top of this rather immense Soviet bloc-styled building where upon finding a way through, I was met with another open area to conquer, albeit one I'll have to wait until another day to explore as this was where the adventure came to a close.

As ever, it was very clear Metro 2039 doesn't intend to be a casual gameplay experience nor one for the faint-of-heart. This is a tough game to play in regards to how it asks you to approach each scenario with quite significant gameplay depth, at least when comparing to a lot of other modern shooters that take a lot of the complexity out of the equation in favour of simply asking you to run and gun. Metro 2039 isn't that. You have to be smart with your resources, you have to know when to take a fight and when to flee, you have to want to explore to find helpful tools and items, and you need to read between the lines to solve problems, environmental challenges, and even to decipher where to head next for the sake of the actual main storyline.

Also, while Metro 2039 doesn't quite have a fear-factor as scaled up as many horror projects, it's certainly not a walk in the park either. There are phases and places where you will be at the least uneasy, with the kindergarten section being a firm example of how effective this can be. This all means you will need to have courage and determination to survive this world, and I for one only have positive things to say about 4A Games' decision to be so intentional and unfaltering with this design premise. There is no clear deviation from the creative vision this developer had for this game, and the level design, visuals and art direction, the wonderful sound profile, the terrifying and monstrous enemies, the unwavering post-apocalyptic setup, it all paints a picture of a world from your worst nightmare.

There's still around six months until Metro 2039 makes its arrival, but if this preview build is anything to go by, when the launch day does come around, this project is looking to be a truly unmissable experience. That is, if you dare...