Metro 2039 narrows its release window to February 2027

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The Metro series has reappeared at the Xbox Games Showcase to show us some new gameplay from Metro 2039, a return to the more corridor-based and claustrophobic formula of the shooter series that had been somewhat side-lined when we ventured out to catch a train in Exodus.

In Metro 2039, we'll return to the dark tunnels beneath Moscow to face the most sinister factions seeking to seize control of what remains of a battered humanity, and we would almost go so far as to confirm that the main antagonist in this instalment will be the Novoreich, the fascist faction with the greatest military power in the Metro network, controlled by Hunter, Artyom's former mentor. Now that Artyom is no longer there to look after the defenceless, a new character called The Stranger will take the lead.

Check out the new trailer for Metro 2039, which confirms it will arrive in February 2027 for PC, Xbox Series and PS5.