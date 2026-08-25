Metro 2039 creators talk about making the game during the Ukraine war, new trailer released

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Metro 2039, the fourth main entry in the Metro series, launching eight years after Metro Exodus in 2019, received a new trailer at Gamescom, and its creators at the Ukrainina studio 4A Games joined the stage by Geoff Keighley.

Before introducing the new gameplay trailer, Jon Bloch, executive producer, said that "Metro has always been a story about preventing a war, but now that war is at our doorstep, we have created a story about its consequences and what it takes to survive, the cost of silence, the horror of tirany and the price for freedom".

Pavel Ulmer, co-creative director and Audio Lead, added that Metro is about people, "what they protect, what they sacrifice and what remains of them when the world takes almost everything away". Ulmer added that this game has been made for players of previous games but also for gamers who may enter this world for the first time. "Your support and love have stayed with us every step of development".

Metro 2039 releases in February 2027 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.