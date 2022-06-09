Metro 2033 writer now wanted by the Russian regime

HQ

Ever since Russia started their war against Ukraine, they have implemented increasingly weird laws about what you can and cannot say in the country. One person who is now wanted by the regime as a result of not having the right opinions, is Dmitry Glukhovsky.

He is fairly well known in the world of video games, as he is the writer of the books in the Metro 2033 series. Glukhovsky has not made it a secret that he does not think attacking the Russian neighbour is a good idea, and has demanded that Putin ends the war. This led to him now being accused of discrediting the Russian Armed Forces. He writes on Telegram (translated with DeepL):

"My first criminal conviction! I am accused of discrediting the Russian Armed Forces for a post on Insta (http://www.intagram.com/glukhovsky). Article 207.3, part 2. As aggravating circumstances - accusing the President of the Russian Federation of unleashing war with Ukraine. Ready to repeat everything it says: Stop the war! Admit that it is a war against an entire nation and stop it!."

Fortunately for Dmitry Glukhovsky, he does not live in Russia anymore, but the regime is known for trying to murder people speaking up against the dictator Vladimir Putin. Let's hope that Glukhovsky can continue to voice his perfectly reasonable opinions on this madness. Going back to Russia might give him 15 years of jail time.

Thanks Reuters