Epic Games Store continues their Christmas spree by handing out freebies every day for PC. After spoiling us with games like Oddworld: New'n'Tasty and Defense Grid: The Awakening during the last few days, the time has now come for Metro 2033 Redux.

Head over to Epic Games Store and claim your copy before 4pm GMT / 5pm CET today (Wednesday). If you do that, it will remain yours for time and eternity.